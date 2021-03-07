Man, 79, drives SUV into building after medical emergency in Schorsch Village on Chicago's NW Side

CHICAGO -- A 79-year-old man drove an SUV into a building Saturday after experiencing a medical emergency behind the wheel in Schorsch Village on the Northwest Side.
The man had a medical emergency about 2:05 p.m. while driving in the 3200 block of North Nottingham Avenue, Chicago police said.
He drove into two parked vehicles on the east side of the street, then crashed into a building at the intersection with Belmont Avenue, police said.
The vehicle was left plunged halfway through the building's wall.
The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center to be treated for a spinal injury, police said.
No citations were issued for the incident.
