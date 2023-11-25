Driver crashes into Lake Michigan in Streeterville, no one injured, Chicago police say

Divers found the car but say no one was inside
CHICAGO -- No one was injured when an unoccupied car veered into Lake Michigan off Lake Shore Drive early Saturday, Chicago police said.
Officers found a blue sedan in the lake in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 3 a.m. Divers from the police's marine unit found the car and determined no one was inside, according to police.
Three unknown men were seen by a witness fleeing the scene on foot, police said. No one is in custody.
