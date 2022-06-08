pedestrian killed

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 a.m. before getting the car back on the road, police said.
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

BERLIN -- A man drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring at least eight others, rescue services said.

The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 a.m. before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said.

A car has crashed into a store after crashing into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

AP Photo/Michael Sohn



Fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel put the number of injured at eight. Police said more than a dozen were injured. Police said several of them were in serious condition.

The driver was immediately detained and was being questioned, Cablitz said. He said police are trying to determine whether he deliberately drove into pedestrians or whether it was an accident, possibly caused by a medical emergency.

Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene.



The incident happened at one end of the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard and next to the Breitscheidplatz square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.

In a 2019 incident in central Berlin, an SUV plowed into a group of pedestrians in central Berlin, killing four people. The driver had suffered an epileptic seizure and veered onto the sidewalk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pedestrian struckpedestrian killedpedestrian injuredu.s. & worldgermany
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Woman killed when BMW crashes into North Side bus stop
Pedestrian killed, driver injured in Illinois Medical District crash
Pedestrian killed in Cicero hit-and-run crash
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Bishop Ford: ISP
TOP STORIES
Police asking for help locating missing 9-year-old girl
4 shot in North Lawndale: CFD
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges
School administrators have physical confrontation with student | Video
Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially begins reelection bid
Goodyear recalling 173K tires that have been under investigation
Former longtime Illinois US Rep. John Porter dies at 87
Show More
Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims to testify in Congress
Chicago woman says stranger moved into Chatham home, refuses to leave
J-Hope of BTS named new Lollapalooza Sunday headliner
Chicago Weather: Rain and storms Wednesday
Carjacked SUV nearly ends up in Lake Michigan after South Side crash
More TOP STORIES News