Car crashes into Crystal Lake restaurant on Carlemont Drive, 4 injured

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A car has crashed into the front window of a restaurant in far northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. While the vehicle was no longer lodged in the building, one of the front windows of the Buffalo Wings and Rings on Carlemont Drive was completely smashed in and the front entrance was blocked off by police tape.

The car appeared to be in the process of being loaded onto a tow truck.

Crystal Lake police said a Nissan Altima was trying to park in front of the restaurant when, for unknown reasons, it drove over the sidewalk and struck the building before coming to a stop inside the restaurant.

Police said four adults were hurt in the incident, with injuries ranging from minor to serious, though they did not release any details about the victims or the nature of their injuries. The four were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was not injured, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.