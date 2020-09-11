Man carjacked in Homer Glen McDonald's drive-thru

HOMER GLEN, Ill. -- Authorities are investigating a carjacking Wednesday night outside a McDonald's in southwest suburban Homer Glen.Residents called police about 6 p.m. to report a suspicious BMW SUV in front of homes in the Erin Hills subdivision in Homer Glen, according to a statement from the Will County sheriff's office. Two males had exited the BMW and were trying to enter the residents' locked vehicles, but were unsuccessful.A short time later while deputies responded to that call, a man was carjacked at gunpoint in the McDonald's drive-thru at 14298 S. Bell Road in Homer Glen, the sheriff's office said.He told investigators he'd just ordered his food and pulled up to the window to pay when a black BMW SUV pulled alongside him and two males with handguns got out.One suspect got into the victim's 2020 Dodge Charger on the passenger side, pointed a gun at him and told him to get out, according to the sheriff's office. The man got out and the suspect crawled over to the driver's seat while the second suspect got into the passenger seat.The Charger then sped out of the parking lot followed by the BMW. Illinois State Police spotted and briefly pursued the car on eastbound I-80 about 1 a.m. Thursday, but called off the chase "because of excessive speeds and safety to other motorists," the sheriff's office said.The car was found about 2 a.m. in south suburban Dolton, according to the sheriff's office. No one is in custody.The sheriff's office released a surveillance image of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 815-727-8574 ext. 4930.