Car jammed underneath semi in deadly crash near I-80/94 in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A car became jammed underneath a semi in a deadly crash in Northwest Indiana Friday morning.The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. as a white Dodge Charger and a semi-trailer collided near the I-8/94 interchange at Grant Street in Gary.The Charger ended up being wedged underneath the semi. A coroner's van was at the scene, but police have not released details on how many people were killed or how many people were in the Charger.Police have not said if the truck driver was injured or details on the circumstances of the crash.The Lake County Sheriff's Office in Indiana is the lead agency investigating the crash and they spent the morning reconstructing the scene and taking pictures.The Grant Street exit from westbound I-80-90 was closed for hours due to the crash.