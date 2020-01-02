Car shot on northbound Dan Ryan near 31st, LaSalle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car was shot Thursday afternoon while driving north on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side.

At least one bullet hit a vehicle that was driving near 31st Street about 3 p.m., Illinois State Police said.

The vehicle pulled off the expressway onto the LaSalle Street ramp, so the driver and passengers could talk with police.

No one was injured, police said.

It was not immediately clear why the shooting occurred or if there were any suspects.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 for updates.
