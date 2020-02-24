Germany carnival incident: Car slams into crowd, dozens injured

VOLKSMARSEN, Germany -- A car slammed into a crowd at a Carnival procession in a German town on Monday, injuring dozens of people, police said.

The driver was arrested and identified as a local man, and they believe the incident was deliberate.

Police told the dpa news agency that no deaths have been reported in the crash in Volkmarsen, about 175 miles southwest of Berlin. Police said they don't have a specific number of injuries yet.

Emergency responders set up a makeshift clinic in a town pharmacy to treat casualties with minor injuries, the regional Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper reported.Witnesses said the car drove around a barrier blocking off traffic from the parade, but that it wasn't yet clear whether the driver intentionally headed toward the crowd, according to the paper.

Video from the scene showed a silver Mercedes station wagon with local license plates and its hazard lights blinking on a sidewalk, while emergency crews walked by. The crash occurred on the south side of the town, outside a supermarket.

The crash came amid the height of Germany's celebration of Carnival, with the biggest parades in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz.

Volkmarsen, which has a population of 7,000, is east of Duesseldorf, near Kassel.

Police in Western Hesse state tweeted that all other Carnival parades in the state Monday were ended after the crash as a precaution.

Police shut down the area to allow emergency crews to deal with the crash. Police said they couldn't immediately provide further details and urged people not to spread "unconfirmed reports."
