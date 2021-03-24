Car slams into Wendy's near Midway Airport before driving off, Chicago police say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car slammed into a Wendy's near Midway Airport and then took off Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred in the 5600-block of South Archer Avenue at about 12:58 a.m. as police said the vehicle hit the side of the restaurant and then left.

Police said they are looking for a dark blue sedan, possibly a Lexus, with front-end damage in connection with the crash.

The vehicle appears to have driven straight through the glass wall and into a dining area of the restaurant, knocking over some of the tables. However because most of the fast food restaurants in the city are still only open for takeout and drive thru only there most likely would have been no one sitting inside at the time.

The drive-thru was open at the time, but no injuries were reported either inside or outside the restaurant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogarfield ridgehit and runrestaurantcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cook County to release 16K first-dose vaccine appointments
'Virginia Woolf,' 'Goldbergs' star George Segal dies at 87
Chicago cuts off vaccine supply to CPS provider; CEO pushes back
Boulder shooting victims include former Barrington woman
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
Motorcyclist, 19, dies in Wheaton crash
Chicago COVID cases increasing among young people, top doc warns
Show More
What we know about the victims in Boulder shooting
Chicago Weather: Windy, but mainly dry Wednesday
LA man says he found shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
Chicago zip code hit hardest by COVID sees no deaths in last 2 weeks
More TOP STORIES News