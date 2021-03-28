Cook County judge's vehicle stolen at McKinley Park gas station on South Side

CHICAGO -- A Cook County judge's vehicle was stolen Saturday at a gas station in McKinley Park on the South Side.A thief got in the 45-year-old woman's vehicle and drove off with it just before noon while she was pumping gas in the 3500 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.Mary Wisniewski, a circuit court spokesperson, confirmed the woman was a Cook County judge.No injuries were reported, police said.Area One detectives are investigating.