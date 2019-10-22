Car stolen in portage park with children in backseat found, 3 arrested

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people are in custody after police recovered the car that was stolen with two children in the backseat Friday evening in Portage Park.
Police found the gray Toyota that was stolen from a northwest side gas station Monday near Laramie and Huron, with a gun on the front seat.
Police said Friday evening a 39-year-old woman was parked at a gas station when an unknown man climbed into the driver's seat of her car. He drove off southbound on Austin Avenue.
The woman's children, a 2-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl, were in the backseat at the time of the theft. They were found by officers in the 4300-block of North McVicker Avenue, a couple blocks away, a few minutes later.
A Ring doorbell camera captured video of the gray Toyota, showing the driver speed off after leaving the kids behind. Neighbors ran to help them then called police. Neither the woman nor her children were harmed.
No further details have been released about the suspects taken into custody. Charges are pending.
