Car stolen in portage park with children in backseat found, 3 arrested

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people are in custody after police recovered the car that was stolen with two children in the backseat Friday evening in Portage Park.

Police found the gray Toyota that was stolen from a northwest side gas station Monday near Laramie and Huron, with a gun on the front seat.

Police said Friday evening a 39-year-old woman was parked at a gas station when an unknown man climbed into the driver's seat of her car. He drove off southbound on Austin Avenue.

The woman's children, a 2-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl, were in the backseat at the time of the theft. They were found by officers in the 4300-block of North McVicker Avenue, a couple blocks away, a few minutes later.

A Ring doorbell camera captured video of the gray Toyota, showing the driver speed off after leaving the kids behind. Neighbors ran to help them then called police. Neither the woman nor her children were harmed.

No further details have been released about the suspects taken into custody. Charges are pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoportage parkchildrenchicago crimecar theftstolen car
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Elizabeth Warren to rally with CTU Tuesday, CPS cancels classes for 4th day
Mother stabbed while with child in Grant Woods, person of interest in custody
The Clown Suit: Joey Lombardo's last words
Postal worker finds boy, 3, wandering in South Shore
Virus could be the cause of mysterious polio-like illness AFM, study says
Pedestrian struck, killed on inbound Dan Ryan near 83rd Street
Part of I-94 named in honor of fallen state trooper Gerald Ellis
Show More
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': Watch the final trailer
Man escapes back of NYPD car before being tackled by police
Police investigating alleged hazing incident at Plainfield Central High School
Lightfoot refinancing city debt to save $200M from city's budget shortfall
Smell Sue's breath, experience T. Rex environment in Field Museum exhibit upgrades
More TOP STORIES News