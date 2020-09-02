Car stolen in South Shore with 4-year-old in back seat, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a car was stolen with a 4-year-old in the back seat Tuesday night in the city's South Shore neighborhood.

Police said a woman left her car running outside a restaurant in the 6900-block of South Shore Drive while she went inside. A man then left that same restaurant and stole the car.


Police said a 4-year-old boy was in the backseat at the time of the theft.

The car was then involved in a crash in the 7100-block of South Exchange on the Metra tracks. The thief fled the area.


Police said the child was reunited with his mother and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition for evaluation.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth shorechicago crimestolen carchild in carchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump's Kenosha visit draws hundreds of demonstrators downtown
What to do if you don't want part in the payroll tax deferral
Chicago COVID-19 infection levels creep up as IL reports 1,492 new cases
Jacob Blake's family holds day of service as Trump visits Kenosha
Trump visits Kenosha in wake of police shooting, protests
Man dies after shootout with police, family wants answers
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, warm Wednesday
Show More
Calumet City police officer fired after sexual assault accusation
Target's car seat trade-in program to start this month
Dr. Birx visits Chicago to assess IL COVID-19 response
CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread
Operation Legend targets ex-cons with guns
More TOP STORIES News