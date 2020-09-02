Car stolen in South Shore with 4-year-old in back seat, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a car was stolen with a 4-year-old in the back seat Tuesday night in the city's South Shore neighborhood.Police said a woman left her car running outside a restaurant in the 6900-block of South Shore Drive while she went inside. A man then left that same restaurant and stole the car.Police said a 4-year-old boy was in the backseat at the time of the theft.The car was then involved in a crash in the 7100-block of South Exchange on the Metra tracks. The thief fled the area.Police said the child was reunited with his mother and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition for evaluation.No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.