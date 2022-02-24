Car stolen in River West with 3 children inside; vehicle later found in Little Village: CPD

CHICAGO -- A carjacker stole an SUV with three children in the back seat in River West Wednesday night, then let them out a block away before later abandoning the car, according to Chicago police.
The children - a 3-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl - were not injured, police said.
They were in a Chevy Equinox that was double-parked and left running sitting in the 800-block of West Superior Street when the carjacker jumped in around 8:30 p.m., police said.
The thief drove down the street and around the corner and let the children out in the 700-block of North Green Street, police said.
The SUV was later found unoccupied about 8 miles away in the 3100-block of South Homan Street in Little Village.
No one was in custody.
