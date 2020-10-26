chicago crime

Car stolen with baby inside in Marquette Park, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a car that was stolen Monday afternoon in Marquette Park.

Police said at about 12:46 p.m. in the 2700-block of West 71st Street, a 30-year-old woman went into a convenience store. When she was done, she found her car had been taken by an unknown person, who took off northbound on California.


Chicago police said the vehicle had been left running while the woman was inside the store, and that a 7-month-old boy was inside the car at the time it was taken.

No further details have been released.


Area One detectives are investigating the car theft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomarquette parkcrimechicago crimebabycar theftstolen carchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CRIME
23 shot, 6 fatally in weekend shootings
18 shot, 5 fatally in weekend shootings
Chicago man charged in South Loop crash that left woman critically hurt
Man arrested after deadly CPD shooting in Little Village charged with attempted murder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 mitigation restrictions announced for suburban Cook Co.
Preckwinkle launches COVID-19 relief cash assistance program
Fall activities that put you at high risk of COVID-19 transmission
1 killed, 17 injured in Hancock County, IL hayride accident
23 shot, 6 fatally in weekend shootings
Waukegan mayor planning to release police shooting video
Wisconsin surpasses 200K COVID-19 cases; 2,883 new cases Monday
Show More
Senate poised to confirm Barrett, Dems powerless to block
Black-owned business makes heart healthy salad dressing
Expert argues US should consider national mask mandate
1st trace snow of season falls in Chicago area
Chicago Weather: Patchy rain, cloudy Monday
More TOP STORIES News