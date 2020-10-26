Car stolen with baby inside in Marquette Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a car that was stolen Monday afternoon in Marquette Park.Police said at about 12:46 p.m. in the 2700-block of West 71st Street, a 30-year-old woman went into a convenience store. When she was done, she found her car had been taken by an unknown person, who took off northbound on California.Chicago police said the vehicle had been left running while the woman was inside the store, and that a 7-month-old boy was inside the car at the time it was taken.No further details have been released.Area One detectives are investigating the car theft.