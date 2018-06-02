Car wash employee allegedly steals customer's car on first day of work

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for an employee of a South Side car wash who drove off with a customer's car Saturday morning. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are searching for an employee of a South Side car wash who allegedly drove off with a customer's car Saturday morning.

Veronica, who did not want her last name used, told ABC7 Eyewitness News that she and her husband went to Aqua Clean Hand Car Wash near 78th Street and Western Avenue to get their car washed. As they went to get their car and tip the employee who was drying it, they said he jumped inside and took off.

Veronica said she asked for surveillance video from the business but was told the person in charge was out of the country. She said she did learn something about the employee who allegedly took off in her car.

"They just hired him yesterday and the only thing that they had was his name and his phone number. They didn't take any photo ID or social security card," she said.

ABC7 Eyewitness News went to the business but staff would not speak. Chicago Police confirmed they were aware of what happened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car theftstolen carChicagoGresham
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News