Car with 2 children inside stolen in Portage Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car with two children in the backseat was stolen at a gas station in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood Friday evening, police said.Police said the theft happened in the 5900-block of West Montrose Avenue just before 5:15 p.m. According to police, a 39-year-old woman was parked at a gas station when an unknown man climbed into the driver's seat of her car. He drove off southbound on Austin Avenue.The woman's children, a 2-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl, were in the backseat at the time of the theft. They were found by officers in the 4300-block of North McVicker Avenue, about a quarter mile away.A witness said the car was parked at the gas pump and the mother was outside the car when the theft occurred, and that the mother tried to hang onto the vehicle as the suspect drove off.No one was injured in the incident. Area North detectives are investigating.