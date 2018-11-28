Police: Car with 3-year-old inside stolen in West Town

Chicago police said a car with a 3-year-old boy inside was stolen from outside a laundromat in the city's West Town neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Police said the boy was in the back seat of an SUV when it was stolen in the 1500-block of West Chicago Avenue at about 7:20 p.m.

Police said the car was recovered in an alley behind the bank at the corner of Chicago and North Bishop Street, about a block away. When officers arrived, they found the boy in the back seat. He was returned to his family, police said.

Police said they are looking for a tall black male wearing all black that witnesses last saw running east in the alley.

No one is in custody. The child was not injured.
