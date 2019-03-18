Careers

Applications for One Summer Chicago open Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's not too early to start thinking about summer.

Monday, Mayor Emanuel launches the "One Summer Chicago" application process.

More than 32,000 summer jobs and internships are available for 14 to 24 year olds. The program will run for six weeks from July 1 through August 9.

A new program this year with One Summer Chicago is the Summer Fast Track, which provides high school seniors with a career and technical education pathway. About 200 high school seniors will take high school and college level CTE courses and access a basic certificate for free.

For more information, visit www.onesummerchicago.org.
