CareerBuilder's most outrageous resume mistakes of 2018

The "Dumbest Things People Put on Their Resumes" according to CareerBuilder.

Blanca E. Rios
Lying on your resume is never a good idea.

Chances are you will get caught according to a national survey by CareerBuilder. It found 75 percent of employers have caught a lie on a resume.

Some examples were so unbelievable that CareerBuilder came up with this year's list of what it calls the Dumbest Things People Have Put on Their Resumes.

The national survey includes more than 1,100 hiring managers and human resource professionals across industries and company sizes.

It found that 39 percent of Human Resource managers spend less than a minute looking at a resume. 23 percent spend less 30 seconds.

Managers say they look for instant deal breakers like bad grammar, an unprofessional email address and long paragraphs.

During the survey, HR managers shared some of the most outrageous real-life blunders.

