EQUAL RIGHTS

Black Women's Equal Pay Day reminds us of continuing women's pay gap

EMBED </>More Videos

The gender pay gap affects nearly every industry. It's worse for women of color.

On average, a black woman must work more than eight additional months to earn what, on average, a white man earns in one year, according to the organizers of Black Women's Equal Pay Day.

Black Women's Equal Pay Day is observed on August 7. It sparked a social media storm with hashtags #BlackWomensEqualPay and #DemandMore both trending on Twitter.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, black women earn 96 percent as much as their black male counterparts, and earn nearly 83 percent as much as a white women in the workforce.

The news for black women is not promising if nothing is done. Black women may not see equal pay until 2124 if current trends continue, the think tank Institute for Women's Policy Research (IWPR) found.

Groups like the Equal Pay Today! Campaign are working to help erase the pay gap for black women by shining a spotlight on the fact that such a gap still exists in 2018.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersAfrican Americanswomenu.s. & worldequal rights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EQUAL RIGHTS
Danny Glover speaks at Rainbow PUSH convention
Mick Jagger asks Illinois lawmakers to pass Equal Rights Amendment
Rauner under pressure to support Equal Rights Amendment
Women rally in Chicago on Equal Pay Day
More equal rights
CAREERS
Dress for Success aims to empower women
Record number of teens employed by One Summer Chicago in 2018
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Aldi hiring 100 employees across Chicago area, NW Indiana
More Careers
Top Stories
Chicago Blackhawks legend Stan Mikita dies at 78
Lane Tech student reported missing from Lollapalooza killed by Metra train
2 toddlers struck by train, 1 fatally, in Portage
Cyclist, 5 police officers injured in Lake Shore Drive chase, crash
Pastors, community: We want a plan for Chicago violence, not just more police
Woodstock dad honors late son by making his movie
Car crashes into Elmhurst liquor store
Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids this week
Show More
2 Chicago bathrooms in running for America's best restroom
Gates: Manafort tried to get Sec of Army job for Chicago banker Stephen Calk who loaned him millions
Lemonade vendor robbed at gunpoint gets donations, gift
Body found in Chicago River in Loop
More News