Challenger, Gray, Christmas hosts 34th annual free career hotline

Challenger, Gray and Christmas is hosting its 34th annual Career Help Hotline starting Thursday.
The company will suspend normal business hours, Thursday and Friday, December 27, to offer free career and professional advice.
You can call the hotline 312-422-5010 from 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m. to speak to someone.
Career coaches will be available to answer questions regarding:
- Military to civilian job searches
- The job search for new college grads
- Retirement
- The job search for those over age 55
- Explaining a career gap
- Resume writing
- Interviewing
- Career advancement
- Transferring skills
- Switching industries
- Turning a temporary position into a permanent one
- Finding a job after incarceration
For more information visit their website: www.challengergray.com