Cheryl Burton joins 10 p.m. anchor desk

Cheryl Burton officially joined the 10 p.m. anchor desk Thursday night. Many friends, family and fans came out to show their support.Burton, veteran journalist and native Chicagoan, was promoted to anchor ABC 7 Chicago's Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. on June 12. Burton has been an anchor on two of the station's top-rated newscasts--as contributing anchor at 10 p.m. and anchor at 5 p.m. Since joining ABC 7 Chicago in 1992, Burton's reporting and storytelling, along with her dedicated community outreach have helped the station maintain its status as the news leader in Chicago. She will continue to anchor the station's top-rated 5 p.m. newscast with co-anchor Alan Krashesky and the 7 p.m. hour-long newscast with Hosea Sanders, broadcast on WCIU-TV.