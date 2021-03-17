Chicago female chefs helping women in culinary, hospitality industries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of Chicago female chefs are lending a helping hand to women in the hospitality and culinary industry.
"The experience of the pandemic and the restaurant shutting down has been extremely difficult," said Becca Grothe, Kitchen Manager at Honey Butter Fried Chicken.
Grothe said she's felt the economic pain of the pandemic but said the support of the organization called The Abundance Setting is helping her get back on her feet.
"The Abundance Setting is an organization to support the advancement of working mothers in the culinary and hospitality industry to have a sustainable career and a quality life at home," said Co-Founder and Chef Beverly Kim.
From mentorship, to networking and resources, and a food relief program, the female chefs at The Abundance Setting aim to provide a complete support system.
"Their food relief program was just a big help. Not having to purchase groceries or worrying about making a meal plan for the week gave us extra time to just be a family," said Grothe.
For three months, each recipient gets three meals a week for free that is made by the chefs from the organization.
The Abundance Setting may have started during the pandemic but the need existed well before.
"There was such a need women dropping out, women losing jobs, but honestly this is a problem that's been around for a long time. We have to address the fact that there are only six percent head chefs and leaders in independent restaurants and we have to look at the system support issues in the systems at place," said Kim.
For more information, visit The Abundance Setting.
