Chicago minimum wage increases to $12 on July 1

People making minimum wage in Chicago will get a pay raise starting July 1.That's when the new minimum wage of $12 per hour kicks in. That's a 45 percent increase since 2015, according to Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office.Chicago's minimum wage is currently $11 per hour.The increase is part of a plan to raise minimum wage in Chicago to $13 per hour by 2019.The mayor's office said about 367,000 workers will get a raise by July 1, 2019, as part of this plan.Emanuel is expected to announce this year's increase to $12 at a press conference in the city's Little Village neighborhood at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.