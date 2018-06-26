CAREERS

Chicago minimum wage increases to $12 on July 1

The minimum wage in Chicago will increase to $12 per hour starting July 1. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
People making minimum wage in Chicago will get a pay raise starting July 1.

That's when the new minimum wage of $12 per hour kicks in. That's a 45 percent increase since 2015, according to Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office.

Chicago's minimum wage is currently $11 per hour.

The increase is part of a plan to raise minimum wage in Chicago to $13 per hour by 2019.The mayor's office said about 367,000 workers will get a raise by July 1, 2019, as part of this plan.

Emanuel is expected to announce this year's increase to $12 at a press conference in the city's Little Village neighborhood at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
