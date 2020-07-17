Dream Town Real Estate mentorship program targets underrepresented communities of color

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're a young person of color who is ready to work, there's a new jobs program designed to set you up for success in real estate for free."I know I keep saying liberation. I guess I'll say it's life changing," said Jessica White, Dream Town Realty mentee.The 22-year-old is the very first mentee in Dream Town's inspiRE mentorship program."I'm super excited. I've been wanting to do real estate for a long time now and really just give back to my own community," she said.Moved by Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's death, Dream Town CEO Yuval Degani said he had to act."Real estate historically has played a roll in segregation. It's as simple as that. The redlining, the block-busting, these are practices that we're a part of. And for us to create a change is where we have to give this opportunity," Degani said.The program pays for a leasing real estate license, and provides training and mentorship for young people of color."Get your access, get your opportunity, get the mentorship that you need, then what can you do with it? It's all you," he said.The program has three requirements for participants: They must be between 18 and 23, have an Associates Degree or be working towards one by being in enrolled in college now, and they must be a person of color or indigenous, someone who is underrepresented in the real estate industry."They're not just talking about it, but they're actually being about it and giving opportunities because some people just don't have those," White said.And while the job market for young people looks so bleak, White said she has the support of her South Side friends and family."It's been a lot of outpouring of love. And they know if I make it, they're going to make it too," she said.