CTA hosts job fair, bus mechanics and drivers wanted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking for a job? You might be able to land a job with the Chicago Transit Authority this weekend.The CTA is hiring bus mechanics and part-time drivers.The transit company is holding a job fair Saturday at 9 a.m. Interested applicants can apply at CTA Headquarters, 567 W. Lake Street.For more information visit www.transitchicago.com Event Details: CTA Job FairDate: Saturday, October 12Time: 9 a.m.Location: CTA Headquarters567 W. Lake St., Chicago