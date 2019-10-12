CTA hosts job fair, bus mechanics and drivers wanted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking for a job? You might be able to land a job with the Chicago Transit Authority this weekend.
The CTA is hiring bus mechanics and part-time drivers.
The transit company is holding a job fair Saturday at 9 a.m. Interested applicants can apply at CTA Headquarters, 567 W. Lake Street.
For more information visit www.transitchicago.com.
Event Details: CTA Job Fair
Date: Saturday, October 12
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: CTA Headquarters
567 W. Lake St., Chicago
