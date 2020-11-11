Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce & Industry trains veterans to enter workforce

Since 2017 the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce & Industry has held a Veterans Back to Work Boot Camp to help returning veterans get back into the workforce. It's 10 weeks of training with help from Veteran Mentors - all to give them a chance at a great job.
The women behind the Veterans Boot Camp are Andrea Biwer, Executive Director of the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce & Industry (and a proud Military Mom) and Marne Deithorn, Director of Human resources at Rivers Casino (and a proud Marine herself). They chatted with Val and Ryan about the program and what it means to veterans.
You can also donate to help these veterans: head to the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce & Industry website to give.
Learn more about the Veterans Boot Camp on the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce & Industry website.