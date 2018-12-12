ABC7CHICAGO JOBS

Digital Video Producer

WLS-TV, the ABC owned station located in Chicago, Illinois is seeking a Multi-Platform Producer/Writer/Editor for the digital department.

Responsibilities

We are looking for a creative genius who can write, shoot, produce and edit news videos for our digital audience, as well as create original content that keeps audiences engaged in our local news products.

Qualifications
The ideal candidate will be a team player with a strong understanding of local news branding, journalism with at least 3 years of experience working in a newsroom. In-depth knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and Photoshop as well as basic After Effects skills are necessary. Extensive experience working alongside a large news staff to turn daily news stories into compelling content is necessary, as is the ability to work independently in a fast-paced, creative environment.

Preferred Education
A bachelor's degree in journalism
Additional Information
Our digital department is staffed 24/7, so all applicants must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed.

All interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Requisition ID# 619451BR

Equal opportunity employer- Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Related Topics:
careersabc7chicago jobs
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
Vacation Relief News Photographer/Editor
WLS-TV is an equal opportunity employer
Job: Broadcast IT Specialist
Job: Community Journalist
More abc7chicago jobs
CAREERS
Vacation Relief News Photographer/Editor
Twin doctors launch website for women of color pursuing medicine
NOW HIRING: This company will pay you $100 to pet puppies
How having a bad boss can help your career
More Careers
Top Stories
Mayor Emanuel outlines plans to use marijuana legalization, casino to pay for pensions
Pregnant woman's unborn baby dies after Round Lake shooting, police say
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 36 months in prison
Semi strikes pole in Elgin, closing Route 20 for hours
Man charged with attempted murder in Lakeview home invasion
Kotex tampon recall: Customers say pieces were left inside body
Police report reveals new information about teacher who cut student's hair
1 of 5 Marines killed in crash off Japan was from Illinois
Show More
Chicago is America's new beer capital
VIDEO: Grinch runs over Christmas yard display
Texas Execution: Man dies of lethal injection for killing newlywed in 1993
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Parents: Son died because he couldn't afford high cost of insulin
More News