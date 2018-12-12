Digital Video Producer

WLS-TV, the ABC owned station located in Chicago, Illinois is seeking a Multi-Platform Producer/Writer/Editor for the digital department.
Responsibilities
We are looking for a creative genius who can write, shoot, produce and edit news videos for our digital audience, as well as create original content that keeps audiences engaged in our local news products.
Qualifications
The ideal candidate will be a team player with a strong understanding of local news branding, journalism with at least 3 years of experience working in a newsroom. In-depth knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and Photoshop as well as basic After Effects skills are necessary. Extensive experience working alongside a large news staff to turn daily news stories into compelling content is necessary, as is the ability to work independently in a fast-paced, creative environment.
Preferred Education
A bachelor's degree in journalism
Additional Information
Our digital department is staffed 24/7, so all applicants must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed.
All interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Requisition ID# 619451BR
Equal opportunity employer- Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
careersabc7chicago jobs