Job hunting during COVID? Tips on switching to a new industry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for a job, or you're not happy with the one you have, it might be time to think about changing industries.Andy Challenger, from the job placement firm "Challenger, Gray & Christmas," joined ABC 7 Chicago's ongoing series "Ready To Work" Wednesday to talk about it.He shared five tips for switching to a different industry.The first is to "cast a wide net."Then explain your specific accomplishments for your past employers.Candidates should also apply their experiences to the new position and not eliminate out-of-town job opportunities.Finally, try consulting work.People looking for employment can find more resources as part of ABC7's