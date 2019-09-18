Careers

Florida looking to hire 50 citizen python hunters

Snake hunters are needed in the sunshine state.

The South Florida Water Management District is looking for 50 people for its python elimination program.

Citizens who sign up are called python removal agents and paid hourly, reported CNN.

This program, which started in 2017, offers more money for snakes that are longer than four-feet and those guarding snake eggs.

More than 2,500 pythons have been removed from the area over the past two years.

People who are interested in taking part have to be at least 18-years-old, have no recent criminal history, and proper identification.
