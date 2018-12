You can get expert advice on how to grow your career this week - and it won't cost you anything.The job placement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas is staffing a hotline you can call for career advice or to find a new job until 5 p.m. on Dec. 26, and again on Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.The number to call is: 312-422-5010.