Full Time News Photographer/Editor

WLS-TV, Chicago, is seeking an experienced ENG News Photographer.Successful candidates will have a proven track record in the fast-paced, high-pressured environment of daily local news gathering. Candidates should possess excellent people skills, and a strong work ethic.- Working knowledge of P2 camera systems, Adobe Premier Pro editing and bonded cellular transmission technologies (Dejero and Live U)- Able to operate ENG and SNG vehicles and live remote equipment- Applicants must be able to lift and carry 30 lbs. of equipment- Able to work all shifts including nights, weekends and holidaysApplicant should have a minimum of 5 years' experience in a major market, a college degree and a valid driver's license, with a good driving record.This position is represented by NABETAll interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Requisition ID# 605791BRNo Phone calls, please.Equal opportunity employer- Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity