ABC7CHICAGO JOBS

Full Time News Photographer/Editor

WLS-TV, Chicago, is seeking an experienced ENG News Photographer.

Responsibilities

Successful candidates will have a proven track record in the fast-paced, high-pressured environment of daily local news gathering. Candidates should possess excellent people skills, and a strong work ethic.

Basic Qualifications
- Working knowledge of P2 camera systems, Adobe Premier Pro editing and bonded cellular transmission technologies (Dejero and Live U)

- Able to operate ENG and SNG vehicles and live remote equipment

- Applicants must be able to lift and carry 30 lbs. of equipment

- Able to work all shifts including nights, weekends and holidays

Applicant should have a minimum of 5 years' experience in a major market, a college degree and a valid driver's license, with a good driving record.

Additional Information
This position is represented by NABET

All interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Requisition ID# 605791BR

No Phone calls, please.

Equal opportunity employer- Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Related Topics:
careersabc7chicago jobs
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
Job: Broadcast IT Specialist
Job: Community Journalist
Job: Freelance Digital Content Producer
Job: Staff Stagehand
More abc7chicago jobs
CAREERS
NOW HIRING: This company will pay you $100 to pet puppies
How having a bad boss can help your career
Job: Broadcast IT Specialist
Job: Community Journalist
More Careers
Top Stories
Man accused of killing Harvey barber surrenders to police
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
Juror dismissed, opening statements delayed in 'El Chapo' trial in New York
200 Chicago preschoolers' letters to Santa help make wishes come true
Michelle Obama kicks off book tour for 'Becoming' in Chicago
Hear Alexa apologize to Chicago for Amazon HQ2 rejection
'This was homicidal policing': Controversy grows after Midlothian cop shoots security guard
Girl, 16, sexually assaulted after being forced into vehicle on Far South Side
Show More
Chicago is one of the best cities for singles, study finds
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold and blustery
Missing grandfather found dismembered in neighbor's home
CPD sergeant honored for off-duty arrest in attack on 91-year-old man
Juul to eliminate social media accounts, stop retail sales of flavors
More News