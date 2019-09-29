Careers

Girl Up program develops young female leaders, promotes diversity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- About 100 high school girls gathered in Chicago Saturday as part of a program that aims to promote gender equality and feminism.

Girl Up is an organization that helps young women become strong leaders, while promoting diversity.

Girls from seven states came together at the Willis Tower in downtown Chicago for the group's event Saturday.

ABC7's Eyewitness News Anchor Cheryl Burton was a guest speaker at the event.
