Hammond Fire Department hires 1st female firefighter in 30 years

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Studies show that firefighting remains a male-dominated field, but one more woman was added to those ranks in northwest Indiana this week.Jaclyn Seberger is the first female firefighter and paramedic to be hired by the Hammond Fire Department since 1990.The last female firefighter in Hammond retired three years ago.Seberger had to pass the agility test, which is the same for men and women.The 29-year-old said she hopes to inspire other women."You put in your work and you can achieve whatever goals that you have," Seberger said.A 2018 study by the National Fire Protection Association found that only 8% of firefighters are women.