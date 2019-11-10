US Marine Corps celebrate anniversary November 10

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday marks another special day for veterans.
In 1775, the U.S. Marines were organized under authority of the Continental Congress.
The military branch was created as the American Revolution was ramping up. Recruiting headquarters were in the Tun Tavern in Philadelphia, which is considered to be the "birthplace of the Marines".
Their motto is "Semper Fidelis" which means "Always Faithful" in Latin.
Marine Corp members are proud to say they're the first in and last out during military conflict.
The other military branches-the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard, also celebrate their birthdays each year (June 14, October 13, September 18, and August 4 respectively.)
Visit the Chicago Marines Foundation for more information visit chicagomarinesfoundation.org.
