marines

US Marine Corps celebrate anniversary November 10

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday marks another special day for veterans.

In 1775, the U.S. Marines were organized under authority of the Continental Congress.

The military branch was created as the American Revolution was ramping up. Recruiting headquarters were in the Tun Tavern in Philadelphia, which is considered to be the "birthplace of the Marines".

Their motto is "Semper Fidelis" which means "Always Faithful" in Latin.

Marine Corp members are proud to say they're the first in and last out during military conflict.

The other military branches-the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard, also celebrate their birthdays each year (June 14, October 13, September 18, and August 4 respectively.)

Visit the Chicago Marines Foundation for more information visit chicagomarinesfoundation.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssocietysoldiersmilitaryu.s. & worldmarines
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARINES
Marine from Cook County killed in training exercise in Calif.
Former Marine arrested with weapons and 'troubling' writings
Marine charged with 21 felonies for Ind. teen kidnapping
Marine charged in connection with kidnapping Ind. teen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man to appear in court for fatal shooting of uncle trying to protect niece from alleged assault
3 armed robbers in clown masks kick down apartment door in Jefferson Park
2 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way I-65 crash
Veterans Day 2019: Where to celebrate the nation's veterans around Chicago
3 men sought in robbery at Lawndale Pink Line station
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, evening snow Sunday
Flood Watch in effect for Lake Michigan in Cook, Lake, Porter counties
Show More
Red Line trains resume route after being diverted for Loop hazmat response
6 injured in hit-and-run on Lake Shore Drive, police say
Man, 45, killed in fiery crash on I-55
Army captain killed in Boeing MAX 737 crash memorialized
Roommate arrested in death of missing college student
More TOP STORIES News