Home Depot hiring more than 2.6K jobs in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Home Depot is looking to hire for more than 2,600 positions in the Chicago area.The available positions include full-time and part-time positions in customer service, including people to fill online orders that are picked up curbside or in store; unpacking overnight freight deliveries; and in merchandising.Anyone interested in applying for the jobs can go to careers.homedepot.com/hiring for more information on the open positions. You can also apply for the jobs online at that site.