How to help your teen get a job, manage 1st paycheck

Many Chicago area teens are looking for their first summer job. But once many of them get their first paycheck, they may not know what to do with it or how to manage the money. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Many Chicago area teens are looking for their first summer job.

But once many of them get their first paycheck, they may not know what to do with it or how to manage the money.

One Summer Chicago and the Economic Awareness Council teamed up to help teens and families learn how to be financially fit.

One Summer Chicago expects to help 31,000 teens find summer jobs this year. Lisa Davis, of One Summer Chicago, explained which positions are open.

The application deadline is May 21. CLICK HERE to apply.

Economic Awareness Council Founder Tracy Frizzell explained the goal of her nonprofit, how adults can help teens become financially literate and what teens should do after they get their first paycheck:

-Open a free bank account
-Ask about direct deposit
-Ask for overdraft protection

CLICK HERE to find out more about the Economic Awareness Council.
