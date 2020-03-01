Careers

Black Creativity Career Showcase gives hundreds of children opportunity to explore STEM fields

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of children got the chance to check out scientific and creative careers in Chicago on Saturday.

The fourth annual Black Creativity Career Showcase was held at the Museum of Science and Industry in Jackson Park over the weekend.

The event gives children the chance to talk with engineers, artists and scientists about careers in STEM.

More than 30 companies and organizations connected to the science, technology, engineering and math fields participated in the showcase.

"To be able to talk to me and ask me questions and find out through the career showcase the possibilities of what aviation could offer them in science, technology, engineering and math," said Tammera Jones, founder of Aerostar Avion Institute.
