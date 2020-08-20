Job: Associate Producer, Windy City LIVE

3-5 years working in the television industry

3+ years of field and/or studio experience

Must have the proven ability to take a story from concept to completion, including researching, interviewing, producing, and writing (shooting & editing skills preferred)

Strong editorial judgement

Tenacity to pitch the stories you believe in

Experience performing well under pressure

A pro at social media and other digital tools

Willingness to work a flexible schedule. Some weekends may be required

Ability to edit using Adobe Premiere preferred

Adobe suite proficiency preferred

Ability to shoot video using prosumer and DSLR cameras

Lifestyle/daytime television experience a plus

Dalet experience a plus

ABC 7 Chicago, WLS Television, an ABC/Disney owned television station and Chicago's No. 1 television station is looking for a highly motivated Associate Producer to provide support to our team of producers and managers for its top-rated daily live lifestyle and entertainment program, Windy City LIVE.The ideal candidate comes with a can-do attitude, ready to be a team player in order to help execute the vision of the show's producers. Windy City LIVE is a multi-faceted lifestyle show and we are seeking creatives who not only understand, but also have an unending curiosity about trending topics, current events, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, food, fitness and more, not only with a national appeal but with a Chicago-centric twist.This individual will have an eye for crafting a digital narrative in conjunction with the leads of the show, able to work independently to execute field and some studio segments with creative direction from producers and senior managers. We need someone who is efficient, organized and highly communicative who knows how to get things done in a face-paced, tight turnover work environment. Associate Producers will also provide guidance and mentorship to Production Assistants and Interns.This is NOT an entry level position. We need someone who can jump right in to support our busy, small team.Support producers and senior managers on daily show-related tasks including logistical and organizational support.Manage field shoots with creative vision of producers and senior managers, coordinate pre and post-production process.Pre-interview, write scripts, request graphics, rights & clearances coordination and facilitate logistics for segment and show execution.Research, pitch and book Chicago-centric stories with a nationwide appeal.Editing of A and B roll in conjunction with show's producers and editors.Go-between for show and various departments including graphics, sales and programmingCandidate must have a proven track record of being a team player with a creative mind, ready to bring fresh ideas to the table.Mentor to Production Assistants and Interns.To apply, please log on to:and search for Requisition ID #764667BREqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityReporting Location - Chicago, IL