Job: Booker/ Producer, Windy City LIVE

Chicago's #1 television station is looking for an entertainment/talk booker to join a team of hardworking creatives.Windy City LIVE is a one-hour studio-based local show with a live audience. The popular program features topical news, pop culture, celebrity guests and stories about things that make Chicagoans proud.Responsible for scouting and scheduling guests for live interviews and other special segmentsConduct pre-interview research and calls/video chats to evaluate potential guests and gather information for producersResearch and pitch segment ideasAbility to develop contacts for long term booking opportunities.Create and maintain database of events and potential guests that will connect to our passionate Chicago audienceFrequent involvement in day of show productionSupport Producers in all aspects of show development and productionCandidate must be extremely personable, highly organized, comfortable with emerging technology and change, and have a love of Chicago.A successful candidate will be an aggressive, self-starter who can interact with high profile talent and guestsSolid communication skills, highly creative and able to innovate on the flyMust be dialed into all things Chicago along with a solid understanding of the city, suburbs and what motivates people to tune in.Research skills are essential to this positionProven relationship with talent agents, managers and publicists (locally & nationally)Ability to collaborate with a teamEstablished contact list in booking high profile local and national guests as well as everyday personalitiesExperience across multi-platformsThe preferred candidate will have demonstrated passion for the community. Three to five years booking experience preferable with live TV experience being a must.Interested applicants should upload a resume along with references online at www.disneycareers.com Requisition ID# 712887BRNo phone calls please.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityReporting Location - Chicago, IL