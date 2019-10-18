abc7chicago jobs

Job: Booker/ Producer, Windy City LIVE

Job Description
Chicago's #1 television station is looking for an entertainment/talk booker to join a team of hardworking creatives.

Windy City LIVE is a one-hour studio-based local show with a live audience. The popular program features topical news, pop culture, celebrity guests and stories about things that make Chicagoans proud.

Responsibilities
Responsible for scouting and scheduling guests for live interviews and other special segments
Conduct pre-interview research and calls/video chats to evaluate potential guests and gather information for producers
Research and pitch segment ideas
Ability to develop contacts for long term booking opportunities.
Create and maintain database of events and potential guests that will connect to our passionate Chicago audience
Frequent involvement in day of show production
Support Producers in all aspects of show development and production

Basic Qualifications
Candidate must be extremely personable, highly organized, comfortable with emerging technology and change, and have a love of Chicago.
A successful candidate will be an aggressive, self-starter who can interact with high profile talent and guests
Solid communication skills, highly creative and able to innovate on the fly
Must be dialed into all things Chicago along with a solid understanding of the city, suburbs and what motivates people to tune in.
Research skills are essential to this position
Proven relationship with talent agents, managers and publicists (locally & nationally)
Ability to collaborate with a team
Established contact list in booking high profile local and national guests as well as everyday personalities

Experience across multi-platforms

Preferred Qualifications
The preferred candidate will have demonstrated passion for the community. Three to five years booking experience preferable with live TV experience being a must.

Additional Information
Interested applicants should upload a resume along with references online at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID# 712887BR

No phone calls please.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
