Job: Broadcast IT Specialist

WLS Television is seeking a Broadcast IT SpecialistDuties include monitoring and support of the Broadcast and IT infrastructure and operational systems. The TV station is a complex environment, and demands timely response to voice, email and other forms of electronic communication. Position requires flexibility of schedule; hours are primarily evenings with occasional weekend shifts throughout the year.Candidate must have a passion for and be comfortable working with current IT and television technologies, concepts and emerging trends. This individual must be a self-starter and able to learn quickly in a fast paced environment, working both independently and as part of diverse team. Must be an effective communicator with strong written, verbal and presentation skills. Individual will be required to maintain technical documentation. Requires good personal organization skills and the ability to multitask. Individual must have the confidence to take charge, be the leader as needed and triage in a crisis situation. Must be able to manage up and down, working with top level management, engineering staff, end users, clients and viewers. Should be able to perform detailed engineering research and analysis on-line, in order to solve non-trivial technical problems. Must be able to create professional drawings and presentations and use project management methodologies when working on team projects. Requires being comfortable providing local or remote technical support to people of all skill levels and backgrounds, along with the patience to mentor and train others as needed.Candidate must have hands-on knowledge with Linux/Unix or Apple Macintosh. Candidate needs a solid understanding of WiFi and layers 2 & 3 TCP/IP protocols & packet capture concepts (Wireshark or other) for wired networks. Experience with enterprise software platforms including, SQL Database, Active directory, GPO's, automated software distribution techniques (Microsoft SCCM or other), server virtualization (VMWare or other) and cloud computing (Amazon AWS or other) concepts required. Development or coding experience with at least one or more of the following is a must, SQL, web2.0, VB, LAMP, AJAX, OOP, shell scripting or advanced batch scripting such as Microsoft PowerShell. Familiarity with computer based video and graphics systems, video editing, video streaming, codecs and file formats is desirable. Some familiarity with ITIL or IT best practice and security frameworks, computer security, enterprise data storage (SAN), archive and DR.This position requires a completed and verifiable four year degree in Computer Science or an engineering discipline.Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume atRequisition ID# 602102BRNo phone calls, pleaseEqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity