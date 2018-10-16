Job: Community Journalist

WLS-TV, the Disney-ABC Owned station in Chicago, IL is looking for innovative multi-platform journalists who are ready to start or advance their careers by becoming part of a new effort to shape the future of video storytelling and make a difference in the communities we serve by creating great local content.We want self-sufficient story tellers who can create memorable content for our digital, social media and broadcast platforms. You must be able to take a story from concept to completion every day. Successful candidates will join a corps of community journalists who will report hyper-local stories. We regard this as an entry-level position and we will mentor you to prepare for future career opportunities. You should be as comfortable in front of the camera as you are behind it and truly love the art of telling a good story.You will be expected to produce various styles for various platforms. You must be able to research, set-up, shoot, edit, and write content on a daily basis. You must be able to root-out unique local stories with broad appeal.We want respected, knowledgeable, and ethical station representatives. You must be willing to work any day, any shift. Candidates should submit work showing cool, creative & innovative uses of video, images, graphics, writing, shooting and editing.Experience with Adobe Premiere and/or Dalet One-Cut is a plus.Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.comRequisition ID# 601997BRNo phone calls, pleaseEqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityThis position is represented by AFTRA.