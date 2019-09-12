Job: Cross Platform Business Development Account Executive

Job Description
ABC 7 Chicago seeks a motivated self-starter looking to overachieve in the 3rd largest DMA in the role of Cross Platform Business Development Account Executive for one of the strongest television stations in the country. This Sales Executive is a team player and has the business acumen for cultivating strong business relationships directly with clients. Identifying a client's needs, working with research and marketing to craft a compelling story, and then sharing it with passion, conviction and integrity to close the deal are attributes we are seeking.
Responsibilities
This challenging and rewarding position will be responsible for the development of new business partnerships, including local station initiatives, promotions and sponsorships sales.
Prospect, Qualify, and Develop new client relationships to increase business
Gain a deep working knowledge of WLS TV and digital/social platforms
Perform necessary analysis and planning to assure that priorities for each sales call are established
Ability to develop and present proposals leading to negotiating of deals and post analysis
Meet and exceed aggressive revenue goals while keeping sales management apprised of progress
Building and maintaining a positive reputation within our industry, based on service, integrity and growth
Qualifications
5+ years of experience in media
Knowledge of Chicago marketplace a must
Proven background in developing, closing and maintaining advertising accounts
Thorough understanding of digital/social media platforms and trends
Excellent oral and written communication, including the ability to present effectively in order to close business
Ability to work effectively as part of a team
Proficient in Excel, PowerPoint, Microsoft Office
Additional Information
Interested applicants should upload a cover letter and resume online at www.disneycareers.com Requisition ID #703590BR
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
Job: Cross Platform Business Development Account Executive
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
