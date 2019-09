Job: Cross Platform Business Development Account Executive

ABC 7 Chicago seeks a motivated self-starter looking to overachieve in the 3rd largest DMA in the role of Cross Platform Business Development Account Executive for one of the strongest television stations in the country. This Sales Executive is a team player and has the business acumen for cultivating strong business relationships directly with clients. Identifying a client's needs, working with research and marketing to craft a compelling story, and then sharing it with passion, conviction and integrity to close the deal are attributes we are seeking.This challenging and rewarding position will be responsible for the development of new business partnerships, including local station initiatives, promotions and sponsorships sales.Prospect, Qualify, and Develop new client relationships to increase businessGain a deep working knowledge of WLS TV and digital/social platformsPerform necessary analysis and planning to assure that priorities for each sales call are establishedAbility to develop and present proposals leading to negotiating of deals and post analysisMeet and exceed aggressive revenue goals while keeping sales management apprised of progressBuilding and maintaining a positive reputation within our industry, based on service, integrity and growth5+ years of experience in mediaKnowledge of Chicago marketplace a mustProven background in developing, closing and maintaining advertising accountsThorough understanding of digital/social media platforms and trendsExcellent oral and written communication, including the ability to present effectively in order to close businessAbility to work effectively as part of a teamProficient in Excel, PowerPoint, Microsoft OfficeInterested applicants should upload a cover letter and resume online at www.disneycareers.com Requisition ID #703590BREqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityReporting Location - Chicago, IL