Job: Daily Hire Desk Assistant

ABC7 Eyewitness News is looking for someone who aspires to be among the next generation of newsroom leaders. The desk assistant position is an ideal entry point into television news.Candidate must be a good communicator, organized, reliable and quick-thinking. Duties include assisting on the assignment desk, field producing, preparing scripts, research and some clerical work. Must be willing to work all hours and a flexible schedule.Prior news experience and college degree preferred.This is a NABET represented position.Interested applicants should upload a cover letter and resume online at www.disneycareers.com Requisition ID # 715339BREqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity