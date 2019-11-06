Job Description
ABC7 Eyewitness News is looking for someone who aspires to be among the next generation of newsroom leaders. The desk assistant position is an ideal entry point into television news.
Basic Qualifications
Candidate must be a good communicator, organized, reliable and quick-thinking. Duties include assisting on the assignment desk, field producing, preparing scripts, research and some clerical work. Must be willing to work all hours and a flexible schedule.
Preferred Qualifications
Prior news experience and college degree preferred.
Additional Information
This is a NABET represented position.
Interested applicants should upload a cover letter and resume online at www.disneycareers.com Requisition ID # 715339BR
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Job: Daily Hire Desk Assistant
