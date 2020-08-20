Careers

Job: Daily Hire Digital Producer

WLS-TV, the ABC owned station located in Chicago, Illinois is seeking a Daily Hire Multi-Platform Producer/Writer/Editor for the digital department.

Responsibilities:
We are looking for a talented AP style writer who can produce and edit news videos for our digital audience, as well as create original content that keeps audiences engaged in our local news products.

Basic Qualifications:
The ideal candidate will be self-motivated with a strong understanding of local news branding, journalism with at least 2 years of experience working in a newsroom. In-depth knowledge of search engine optimization(SEO), Adobe Creative Suite and Photoshop. Extensive experience working alongside news staff to turn daily stories into compelling content is necessary.

Preferred Education:
Bachelor's degree in journalism

Additional Information:
All applicants must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed. To apply, please log on to: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID # 791823BR

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
