Job: Daily Hire News Writer & Producer

Job Description
ABC 7, Chicago's No. 1 news, is seeking a creative and self-motivated news writer and producer to join our team.

Basic Qualifications
The ideal candidate will have outstanding news judgment and be able to craft a thoughtful, visually compelling newscast that meets the high journalistic standards of ABC7 Chicago. Strong organizational and time-management skills are a must. Duties also include creating graphics and desktop editing. Should be active on social media and understand how to leverage digital platforms for newscast production. Must be willing to work a variety of shifts including weekends and mornings.

Required Education
Must have 3-5 years experience producing newscasts. Large market experience is preferred. College degree required.

Additional Information

This is a NABET represented position. Interested applicants should upload a cover letter, resume and links at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID # 658477BR

No phone calls, please.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
