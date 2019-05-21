Job: Data Journalism Fellowship, ABC Owned Television Stations

Identify, quire and analyze data sets of potential interest to ABC OTV

Track data releases in your specific market

Analyze and organize data and pitch stories based around data mining process

Develop digital content based in data but supported by context

Be an advocate and resource for data journalism within your newsroom

Ability to identify stories of interest and develop story angles from data

Basic competence with Excel; data journalism experience preferred

Ability to write quickly and accurately

Strong presentation and pitch skills to advocate for data journalism in the newsroom

Ability to work collaboratively, collaborating with reporters, producers and writers to produce stories

Self-starter able to work independently

Technical aptitude to learn new software skills

Understanding of local news market

Detail-oriented with a focus on accuracy

Up to date on developments, trends and tools in the data journalism space

Stories published by local or national news providers and/or an academic institution

Experience working in a local newsroom environment and passion for local journalism

Programming, coding and design / data visualization skills are a plus

Basic video production skills are a plus

Degree or equivalent, data journalism degree preferred but not required

As a Data Journalism Fellow for ABC Owned Television Stations, you will be charged with finding great local stories within the vast amounts of data that exist about our cities to support both investigative work and day to day consumer stories.You will be part of a first of its kind local data journalism team, with the goal of infusing high-impact data journalism into ABC's newsrooms and content. You will be expected to regularly pitch and produce data-driven stories with creativity and originality across platforms.