Job: Data Journalism Fellowship, ABC Owned Television Stations

You will be part of a first of its kind local data journalism team, with the goal of infusing high-impact data journalism into ABC's newsrooms and content. You will be expected to regularly pitch and produce data-driven stories with creativity and originality across platforms.
JOB DESCRIPTION
Key Responsibilities:
- Identify, quire and analyze data sets of potential interest to ABC OTV
- Track data releases in your specific market
- Analyze and organize data and pitch stories based around data mining process
- Develop digital content based in data but supported by context
- Be an advocate and resource for data journalism within your newsroom
Basic Qualifications:
- Ability to identify stories of interest and develop story angles from data
- Basic competence with Excel; data journalism experience preferred
- Ability to write quickly and accurately
- Strong presentation and pitch skills to advocate for data journalism in the newsroom
- Ability to work collaboratively, collaborating with reporters, producers and writers to produce stories
- Self-starter able to work independently
- Technical aptitude to learn new software skills
- Understanding of local news market
- Detail-oriented with a focus on accuracy
- Up to date on developments, trends and tools in the data journalism space
Preferred Experience:
- Stories published by local or national news providers and/or an academic institution
- Experience working in a local newsroom environment and passion for local journalism
- Programming, coding and design / data visualization skills are a plus
- Basic video production skills are a plus
Preferred Education:
- Degree or equivalent, data journalism degree preferred but not required
Additional Information:
- Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com
- Requisition ID# 669448BR
- No phone calls, please
- Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity