Job: Data Journalism Fellowship, ABC Owned Television Stations

As a Data Journalism Fellow for ABC Owned Television Stations, you will be charged with finding great local stories within the vast amounts of data that exist about our cities to support both investigative work and day to day consumer stories.

You will be part of a first of its kind local data journalism team, with the goal of infusing high-impact data journalism into ABC's newsrooms and content. You will be expected to regularly pitch and produce data-driven stories with creativity and originality across platforms.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Key Responsibilities:
  • Identify, quire and analyze data sets of potential interest to ABC OTV

  • Track data releases in your specific market

  • Analyze and organize data and pitch stories based around data mining process

  • Develop digital content based in data but supported by context

  • Be an advocate and resource for data journalism within your newsroom


Basic Qualifications:
  • Ability to identify stories of interest and develop story angles from data

  • Basic competence with Excel; data journalism experience preferred

  • Ability to write quickly and accurately


  • Strong presentation and pitch skills to advocate for data journalism in the newsroom

  • Ability to work collaboratively, collaborating with reporters, producers and writers to produce stories

  • Self-starter able to work independently

  • Technical aptitude to learn new software skills

  • Understanding of local news market

  • Detail-oriented with a focus on accuracy

  • Up to date on developments, trends and tools in the data journalism space


Preferred Experience:
  • Stories published by local or national news providers and/or an academic institution

  • Experience working in a local newsroom environment and passion for local journalism


  • Programming, coding and design / data visualization skills are a plus

  • Basic video production skills are a plus


Preferred Education:
  • Degree or equivalent, data journalism degree preferred but not required


Additional Information:

  • Requisition ID# 669448BR

  • No phone calls, please

  • Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
