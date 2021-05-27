abc7chicago jobs

Job: Daypart Executive Producer

Job Description:
WLS-TV in Chicago is looking for a Daypart Executive Producer to oversee all of our platforms and help lead our content creation team. This EP will be responsible for content for our newscasts, digital properties and social platforms. A successful candidate will have strong leadership skills, impeccable news judgment and excellent digital and social media abilities. You should also be familiar with the Chicago news market and be able to guide, coach and mentor staff. We're looking for someone with a creative and competitive spirit.

Responsibilities:
- Oversee editorial content for 11am & 5pm linear newscasts as well as digital and social platforms. Responsibilities include story selection, production and newsroom management.
- Help design and implement strategies to engage and build audiences across platforms.
- Collaborate with and manage newscast producers and newsroom staff.
- Conflict resolution and team engagement to address any issues that may arise in the newsroom.

Basic Qualifications
- Minimum 5 years' experience in news production in a major TV market
- Experience managing a team
- Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressure in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills

- Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change

Preferred Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field

Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com. Requisition ID #794686BR

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagoloopabc7chicago jobsjobs hiringjobs
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
Job: Weekend Morning Newscast Producer
Job: Daily Hire Digital Producer
Job: Multi-Skilled Journalist
Job: Special Projects Producer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 1, killed in Near West Side hit-and-run: CPD
Man dies after car lands in Bolingbrook pond near I-55, I-355
Cops who kill often catch a break at sentencing time
17 charged in Chicago drug trafficking investigation
IL reports 891 COVID-19 case, 42 deaths
LIVE: San Jose shooter had talked of workplace attacks
Kevin Clark, drummer in 'School of Rock,' struck, killed by driver while biking in Avondale
Show More
Man fatally shot in rideshare vehicle on South Side: CPD
Chicago's airports, roads expected to be busy as Memorial Day Weekend travel picks up
Chad Daybell makes 1st court appearance on murder charges
Woman who entered TX spider monkey enclosure to be charged: zoo
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor reopens this weekend
More TOP STORIES News