Job: Daypart Executive Producer

WLS-TV in Chicago is looking for a Daypart Executive Producer to oversee all of our platforms and help lead our content creation team. This EP will be responsible for content for our newscasts, digital properties and social platforms. A successful candidate will have strong leadership skills, impeccable news judgment and excellent digital and social media abilities. You should also be familiar with the Chicago news market and be able to guide, coach and mentor staff. We're looking for someone with a creative and competitive spirit.
- Oversee editorial content for 11am & 5pm linear newscasts as well as digital and social platforms. Responsibilities include story selection, production and newsroom management.
- Help design and implement strategies to engage and build audiences across platforms.
- Collaborate with and manage newscast producers and newsroom staff.
- Conflict resolution and team engagement to address any issues that may arise in the newsroom.
- Minimum 5 years' experience in news production in a major TV market
- Experience managing a team
- Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressure in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change
Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field
Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com. Requisition ID #794686BR
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
