abc7chicago jobs

Job: Digital Sales Planner

Job Description
WLS is the No. 1 station in the third largest DMA in the country. The Digital Sales Planner will work alongside the Account Executives and Sales Management to develop Digital Media Plans for advertisers and agencies to include abc7chicago.com and localish.com and OTT apps. The Digital Sales Planner is responsible for generating and communicating sales proposals for presentation to advertising agencies and/or clients.

This position follows through on all aspects of digital sales and campaign management, including developing media plans, completing necessary paperwork, implementing campaigns, and working with the various internal groups to optimize their campaigns to ensure they deliver and bill in full. Digital Sales Planners must be able to become experts on the pre-, mid- and post-sale processes to communicate effectively with various teams across the ABC OTV and DAS organizations. They must build and maintain relationships resulting in superior customer service on each assigned account.

Responsibilities
  • Create strategic digital plans that maximize digital revenue and meet client objectives. Work in partnership with the Sales teams to develop, price, and prepare multi-platform digital packages that incorporate ABC7chicago.com & OTV properties and, in some cases, ABC Network, ESPN, Freeform, National Geographic and FX.

  • Utilize inventory tools to assess site sell-through and forecast future demand accurately to prepare plans that meet the needs of the client within the constraints of site traffic and product availability. Collaborate with the ABC OTV Inventory team to understand current inventory trends.

  • Be an educational resource for Sales on what can be sold digitally and make appropriate suggestions to meet client KPIs

  • Understand ABC Owned Television sites and products, but also social, native, audience targeting, DAR and reach extension to put together media plans customized to each client.

  • Monitor queue and book digital orders in O1 accurately and efficiently.

  • Work closely with and communicate directly with client/agency contacts for general account support and campaign assistance.

  • Serve as primary liaison between clients and Ad Operations to ensure campaigns launch on time and deliver in full by actively overseeing delivery and revising or optimizing plans as necessary to exceed client expectations.

  • Complete necessary paperwork s through internal and external channels

  • Update PowerPoint packages and product one sheets as necessary


    • Basic Qualifications

  • Minimum of 2 years of experience in strategic planning (with an agency or publisher) or digital ad sales

  • Understanding of the basics of digital advertising with a functional knowledge of digital ad products

  • Ability to multi-task, efficiently manage time and prioritize deliverables

  • Ability to manage client expectations

  • Exceptional attention to detail

  • Experience with and knowledge of the terminology and mechanics of the online advertising industry

  • Strong Excel and PowerPoint proficiency

  • Strong project management and organizational skills

  • Exceptional written and verbal communication abilities for internal and external relationship management

  • Solutions-oriented customer service focus that emphasizes driving sales

  • Self-motivated to work independently while still being an active part of the larger team


    • Preferred Qualifications

  • Experience working with Operative One and/Salesforce/ Google Ad Manager-(DFP)

  • Digital planning, sales or campaign management experience

  • Proficiency with digital ad servers and other digital media tools, such as) Yieldex, Atlas, DCM, Omniture, ComScore

  • Experience using Nielsen's Digital Ad Ratings

  • Basic knowledge of TV/digital ad measurement


    • Required Education
    Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

    Additional Information
    Interested applicants should upload a cover letter and resume online at jobs.disneycareers.com.

    Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

    Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
    Related topics:
    careersabc7chicago jobs
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
    Job: Associate Producer, Windy City LIVE
    Job: Part-Time Producer, Windy City Live
    Job: Daily Hire News Writer & Producer
    WLS-TV is an equal opportunity employer
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Mayor Lightfoot, CPD announce expansion of Neighborhood Policing Initiative
    Illinois reports 1,832 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths
    Police seek suspect after 4 homeless men stabbed,1 killed, in separate CTA attacks
    Steve Bannon indicted in border wall fundraising scheme
    Black newborns 3 times more likely to die when cared for by White doctors
    Chicago area AMC theaters reopening Thursday with 15-cent tickets
    Chicago area woman says someone applied for small business loan in her name
    Show More
    6 shot including teen at gathering in Auburn Gresham on South Side
    Longtime sports broadcaster suspended for anti-gay slur
    21 shot Wednesday in Chicago
    Potential COVID-19 treatment approved by FDA now on hold
    Chicago Weather: Sunny, warmer Thursday
    More TOP STORIES News