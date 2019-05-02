abc7chicago jobs

Job: Director - Content Innovation

Job Description
ABC7 / WLS-TV, THE WALT DISNEY OWNED STATION IN CHICAGO, is looking for an experienced, dynamic lead-er and premium content creator to develop and produce innovative and revenue-generating programming for all platforms. The ideal candidate will create data driven content strategies and spearhead the station's pro-gramming efforts - including a one-hour daily talk show, special broadcasts, local events, digital verticals, sales content and the ABC Owned Television Stations growing Localish brand. The Director of Content Innovation will serve as the chief thought leader for ideating, creating, and boosting premium programming content for WLS ABC 7 across all platforms.

Responsibilities
  • Generate ideas for, and oversee, local events, special broadcasts, digital verticals, sales content and Localish
  • Also includes oversight of live daily talk show, Windy City Live

  • Partner with forward-thinking sales leaders to maximize revenue opportunities with premium and in-tegrated content deals

  • Takes risks and serve as a lead creative thought leader in the programming department

  • Build and cultivate partnerships for growth and exposure

  • Create community and PR based ideas and events with our sales and marketing teams

  • Work directly with the Marketing and Audience Development team on best content for growth and distribution

  • Work directly with content creators and lead content initiatives, both inside and outside the station


  • Drive programming transformation as we shift emphasis to multi-platform, original content

  • Script, edit and shoot as necessary


Basic Qualifications
  • Proven and experienced leader with a track record of creating compelling content

  • Ability to take programming and digital media research and create action plans and guide staff based off that research

  • A leader that fosters collaboration and innovation among all team members

  • Ability to recognize, create and communicate priorities, strategies, opportunities and challenges while driving growth and performance improvement.

  • Excellent communication skills


  • Strong written, verbal and presentation skills

  • 10+ years experience in media entertainment industry


Required Education
Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

Additional Information
